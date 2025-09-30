Pundit thinks Arsenal is still a long way off winning the Premier League

Arsenal have received praise for their dramatic victory over Newcastle United at the weekend, with many supporters hailing the resilience shown by the Gunners. The team came from behind in what proved to be a difficult contest, eventually securing three points with two late goals. Performances of this nature are often viewed as hallmarks of title-winning sides, fuelling the belief that Arsenal are serious contenders for the Premier League crown this season.

Late winners have long been romanticised within football, often symbolising a team’s determination and fighting spirit. For many observers, such moments serve as indications that a squad possesses the mental strength and tactical flexibility required to compete at the highest level. However, not all voices agree with this assessment, with some insisting that one result should not be used as evidence of championship credentials.

John Mikel Obi’s Assessment

Former professional John Mikel Obi expressed scepticism regarding Arsenal’s chances of lifting the Premier League title. Speaking on his podcast, he offered a candid view of the Gunners’ current standing.

As cited by Metro, he remarked, “I don’t think Arsenal can win the Premier League this season, I don’t think so. I think they’re still miles off it with the team they have. They have the best squad in the Premier League, absolutely no doubt about it, but when you watch that game, the way they played, I think mentally they are very, very weak.”

His comments suggest that while Arsenal may boast depth and quality within their ranks, questions remain about their mental resilience in high-pressure scenarios. According to him, it is this psychological element that separates teams capable of challenging consistently from those that fall short in crucial moments.

Arsenal’s Title Ambitions

Expectations remain high that Arsenal will mount a sustained title challenge, particularly after displaying the ability to turn matches around under difficult circumstances. The late win at Newcastle demonstrated determination and persistence, qualities that supporters believe could prove decisive in the coming months.

While Obi’s perspective highlights doubts about mental strength, the Gunners remain firmly focused on their own progress. For players and fans alike, the primary task lies in maintaining consistency across the season and ensuring that key victories serve as stepping stones rather than isolated achievements.

Arsenal are determined to show that they belong at the top of English football, and they know that only by proving themselves week after week will they quieten external doubts. Results like the one against Newcastle may not convince everyone, but for the team, they are valuable reminders of what can be accomplished through resilience and belief.

