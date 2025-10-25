Pundit thinks Arsenal is worried about in-form Premier League star

Many observers have long believed that Liverpool posed the greatest threat to Arsenal in this season’s Premier League title race. However, recent developments suggest that the real concern for Mikel Arteta’s side may now come from elsewhere. As Liverpool’s form has dipped, Arsenal have capitalised, extending their advantage over Arne Slot’s team in the standings. Yet, that shift in momentum has simultaneously allowed Manchester City to move closer to the top, reigniting their pursuit of another league crown.

City endured a period of inconsistency last season, but under Pep Guardiola’s guidance, they appear determined to restore their dominance. Their resurgence has been driven in large part by Erling Haaland, whose prolific goalscoring has made him one of the most formidable players in world football. Since the beginning of the campaign, Haaland has maintained a remarkable level of consistency, finding the net almost every time he takes to the pitch. His performances have once again established him as a defining influence in City’s title challenge.

Haaland’s Influence on the Title Race

Commenting on the situation, Jamie Carragher, writing in The Telegraph, noted the growing significance of Haaland in shaping the outcome of the title race. He observed, “Arsenal came into this season worried about Liverpool being the major obstacle to ending a 21-year title wait. Now their biggest fear might be Erling Haaland. Where Arsenal have the best squad among the contenders and Liverpool must fix well-documented issues, Manchester City have the most influential player and dynamic attacker. The Norwegian is the biggest reason why Pep Guardiola’s side have a great chance of reclaiming their crown. Without him, City’s most realistic target would be finishing in the top four.”

Arsenal’s Challenge Ahead

Carragher’s remarks underline the growing sense that while Arsenal possess impressive squad depth and balance, Manchester City’s edge lies in having a truly world-class match-winner. Haaland’s ability to turn games with moments of brilliance gives Guardiola’s side a decisive advantage in tight encounters. For Arsenal, maintaining their composure and continuing to collect points consistently will be vital if they are to withstand City’s challenge.

As the season progresses, Arteta’s men must focus on sustaining their momentum, ensuring that defensive solidity and tactical discipline remain at the forefront of their performances. While Liverpool’s title hopes may have faltered, Manchester City’s revival, powered by Haaland’s relentless goalscoring, presents a formidable obstacle to Arsenal’s long-awaited quest for the Premier League trophy.

