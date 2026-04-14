Pundit thinks Arsenal’s midweek game will help them against Man City

Gary Neville believes Arsenal’s midweek Champions League fixture against Sporting Club could actually work in their favour ahead of their Premier League clash with Manchester City.

Following their defeat to Bournemouth at the weekend, Arsenal’s challenge in the title race has become significantly more difficult. The Gunners now face increasing pressure to respond quickly, with their upcoming match against City seen as a crucial test of their credentials.

Although Mikel Arteta’s side still considers itself capable of winning the league, recent results have highlighted inconsistencies that have raised doubts about its ability to maintain a sustained title challenge. City, by contrast, appears to be in a stronger mental position and carries significant momentum into the fixture.

Neville Highlights the Importance of Rhythm

As reported by Standard Sport, Neville suggested that playing in Europe midweek could benefit Arsenal by preventing a prolonged period of reflection after their setback at the weekend. He believes constant competition may help the squad regain confidence more quickly.

He said, “They have a midweek game in the Champions League which might actually be helpful for them. If Arsenal had a week to think about this game I don’t think that’d be helpful at all. The fact they have another game this week helps them, they can maybe get some confidence.

“But before next Sunday they have to find a balance of that emotion you need, passion and fight to win a football match, but not becoming too desperate.”

Balancing Emotion and Control

Neville’s comments highlight the psychological challenge facing Arsenal as they prepare for a decisive period in their season. While momentum and confidence are essential, avoiding overreaction or desperation will be equally important.

Arteta will need to ensure his players strike the right balance between intensity and composure, particularly against a Manchester City side known for exploiting emotional and tactical mistakes. The outcome of both the midweek fixture and the subsequent league clash could have a major impact on Arsenal’s title ambitions.