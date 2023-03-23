Pundit thinks he knows what Arsenal will do with Balogun

Former Aston Villa man Alan Hutton believes Folarin Balogun will be given his chance to prove his worth in pre-season for Arsenal in the summer.

The Englishman is currently on loan at Reims, where he has been in superb form and scores almost every week.

Folarin is in the running to win the top goalscorer in the French top flight, which is an amazing achievement.

Back in England, none of Arsenal’s strikers is vying for the top-scorer gong; neither has any scored as much as he has done.

Still, the overwhelming belief is that the Gunners still do not have plans for him as of now because they did not expect him to explode at his temporary home.

Folarin will no longer want to stay on the bench and Hutton believes that will not happen. He tells Football insider:

“Ultimately that is what you do if you are a younger player who is sent out on loan to get that experience to get that know-how to come back and be better and get into the first team.

“Arsenal are in a very good place at this moment in time. Can he come back and add something? He will hope so and that is what the manager will hope as well.

“I am sure he will be given that opportunity in pre-season to go and shine and it is up to him to take it. If he can do that I am sure Arteta will welcome him back with open arms.

“If it does not work out then I am sure there will be other teams hovering round about.“

Just Arsenal Opinion

Balogun has been in superb form this season and even fans will admit they never expected him to perform this well.

The striker is set to have a big future, but fingers are crossed to see if he will get his chance at the Emirates next season.

