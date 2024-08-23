Pundit tips Arsenal and Everton to complete an interesting swap deal

Dominic Calvert-Lewin has previously been linked with a move to Arsenal, but the Gunners have since shifted their focus away from the striker.

Calvert-Lewin has been a key player for Everton for much of his career and continues to deliver strong performances. However, this summer could be his last at Goodison Park, as his future under Sean Dyche remains uncertain.

Everton would prefer to keep him, but the England star appears to have some reservations about staying with the club. This uncertainty is fueling speculation about his potential departure.

Former Everton chief Keith Wyness has suggested that Calvert-Lewin could move to Arsenal in exchange for Eddie Nketiah. Although Nketiah is reportedly nearing a move to Nottingham Forest, Arsenal remains open to other possibilities, and Everton might seize the opportunity to secure him.

Speaking on a potential swap deal, Keith Wyness told Football Insider:

“Still, Calvert-Lewin’s future is yet to be decided.

“Eddie Nketiah could be coming as a replacement, and it could even be some kind of swap deal. It could work.”

Calvert Lewin is no longer one of our main targets and there is no guarantee that he will improve our team, mainly because he has had several fitness problems.

