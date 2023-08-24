Pundit tips Arsenal man to be the flop of the season

Former Aston Villa player Gabby Agbonlahor has expressed his anticipation that Kai Havertz will be among the disappointing performers of the Premier League season.

Havertz has encountered mixed reactions from fans. While he made a significant impact for Chelsea in the 2021 Champions League final, opinions on his overall performance at Stamford Bridge vary among observers.

Despite his status as the hero of the Champions League final, Havertz’s transition to Arsenal has not immediately won over fans. In his first two appearances in an Arsenal shirt, he has yet to convince fans of his merit for the club.

This scepticism surrounding Havertz’s performances has led Agbonlahor to anticipate that he might struggle to meet expectations in the Premier League this season. Agbonlahor’s assessment reflects the prevalent sentiment that Havertz has yet to prove his worth to the Arsenal faithful.

He tells Talk Sport:

“For me, 65 million, I want a player who is going to boss a game, I want a player who is going to look like scoring a goal.

“When I watch him at Arsenal last season, he gets in people’s way, literally making it harder for his teammates to find space.

“He isn’t quick, not a prolific finisher, and he is not really great at getting on the ball and turning.

“So for me, if I am Emile Smith Rowe or other players in that Arsenal side, I am thinking, “gaffer c’mon I know you paid 65m for him, but you gotta give me a chance now”, so I think Havertz would be one of the flops of the season.”

Havertz has a big point to prove because there is hardly a fan or pundit who believes he was worth signing.

The German has done badly so far, but there is still more than enough time for him to prove he is a good player.

