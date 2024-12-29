Pundit tips Arsenal star to depart the Emirates in January

Kieran Tierney has been linked with a move away from Arsenal in the upcoming January transfer window, following his recovery from a long-term injury. The Scotland international, who suffered an unfortunate setback during Euro 2024, was unable to secure a transfer in the summer as no club was willing to take a chance on an injured player. However, Tierney is now fully fit, and interest in the defender is reportedly building once again.

Several clubs are monitoring Tierney ahead of the winter transfer window, but Celtic appears to be the most serious contender for his signature. The Scottish side’s fans are hopeful of seeing their former star return to Parkhead, where he first made his mark as one of the most talented left-backs in Europe. During his previous spell with the club, Tierney was instrumental in Celtic’s dominance of the Scottish Premiership, winning numerous titles and earning the admiration of supporters.

While a potential return to Celtic would undoubtedly excite fans, the move is far from straightforward. Tierney’s significant wages, combined with the likelihood that Arsenal would demand a transfer fee, could pose financial challenges for the Scottish champions. Nonetheless, former Premier League goalkeeper Paul Robinson believes that the transfer could materialise next month. Speaking to Football Insider, Robinson stated:

“It’s achievable. That’s probably what both parties would want, even Arsenal wouldn’t stand in his way.”

Robinson’s comments underline the feasibility of Tierney’s departure, especially as the player is no longer a key figure in Arsenal’s plans. Once regarded as a vital part of the team, Tierney has fallen down the pecking order at the Emirates due to injuries and the emergence of other options in his position.

For Arsenal, allowing Tierney to leave in January could be a practical move. If the player expresses a desire to rejoin Celtic—motivated by both emotional ties and a chance to relaunch his career—the Gunners should consider facilitating the transfer. A departure would not only free up wages but also enable Arsenal to focus on reinforcing other areas of the squad.