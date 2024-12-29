Tierney
Arsenal News Latest News

Pundit tips Arsenal star to depart the Emirates in January

Kieran Tierney has been linked with a move away from Arsenal in the upcoming January transfer window, following his recovery from a long-term injury. The Scotland international, who suffered an unfortunate setback during Euro 2024, was unable to secure a transfer in the summer as no club was willing to take a chance on an injured player. However, Tierney is now fully fit, and interest in the defender is reportedly building once again.

Several clubs are monitoring Tierney ahead of the winter transfer window, but Celtic appears to be the most serious contender for his signature. The Scottish side’s fans are hopeful of seeing their former star return to Parkhead, where he first made his mark as one of the most talented left-backs in Europe. During his previous spell with the club, Tierney was instrumental in Celtic’s dominance of the Scottish Premiership, winning numerous titles and earning the admiration of supporters.

Kieran Tierney

While a potential return to Celtic would undoubtedly excite fans, the move is far from straightforward. Tierney’s significant wages, combined with the likelihood that Arsenal would demand a transfer fee, could pose financial challenges for the Scottish champions. Nonetheless, former Premier League goalkeeper Paul Robinson believes that the transfer could materialise next month. Speaking to Football Insider, Robinson stated:

“It’s achievable. That’s probably what both parties would want, even Arsenal wouldn’t stand in his way.”

Robinson’s comments underline the feasibility of Tierney’s departure, especially as the player is no longer a key figure in Arsenal’s plans. Once regarded as a vital part of the team, Tierney has fallen down the pecking order at the Emirates due to injuries and the emergence of other options in his position.

For Arsenal, allowing Tierney to leave in January could be a practical move. If the player expresses a desire to rejoin Celtic—motivated by both emotional ties and a chance to relaunch his career—the Gunners should consider facilitating the transfer. A departure would not only free up wages but also enable Arsenal to focus on reinforcing other areas of the squad.

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link

More Stories / Latest News
Odegaard v Nottingham Forest
Martin Odegaard sends a message to Arsenal fans ahead of the new year
Carnesecchi for Atalanta
Report – Arsenal is keen to land impressive Atalanta man
Kudus v USA
Arsenal need to make “unbelievable” signings that can hit the ground running
Posted by

Tags Kieran Tierney Paul Robinson

2 Comments

Add a Comment

  2. Apparently we are interested in signing Mitchell of Palace , who to the best of my knowledge is, like KT, a conventional LB rather than one of the inverted species favoured by our Manager?Seems rather odd , for when he is fit KT is superior to Mitchell.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors