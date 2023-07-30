Pundit tips Arsenal star to score up to 15 goals this season

After an impressive pre-season performance, Leandro Trossard has showcased his potential as one of Arsenal’s standout players.

The Belgian winger, who joined the Gunners during the last January transfer window, quickly established himself as one of the finest players in the Premier League and made a significant impact in the second half of the previous season.

Trossard’s contributions were instrumental in Arsenal’s bid to compete for titles, and he is expected to continue playing a key role for the team in the upcoming regular season.

Journalist Charles Watts, impressed by Trossard’s dazzling displays during pre-season, has now set a target for the former Brighton player.

He said on his YouTube channel:

“Leandro Trossard, certainly, he was the top scorer. He scored three goals over in the USA. He was exceptional in the game against the All-Stars and against Barcelona as well.

“When you looked at the start of the season and say ‘who is going to start?’ I think a lot of people would gloss over Trossard and it’s just impossible to do that. He is making it impossible to do that.

“The performances, the way he plays, the positions he can play and the versatility. He has just shown on this trip how important he is going to be. He could score a lot of goals this season.

“He could easily get yourself 10-15 goals the way he plays, along as Mikel plays him.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Trossard was a key player for us in the last campaign, even though he did not undergo pre-season with us.

Now that he has done that, we expect him to be among one of the best players in England when the new term starts in the new few weeks.

