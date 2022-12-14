Pundit tips Arsenal to accelerate their interest in Premier League midfielder

Arsenal has been named as one of the clubs who could move for James Maddison at the end of this season.

The midfielder has been on their radar for a long time, but he seems closer to moving to Newcastle United now as the Magpies challenge for the top talents and positions.

They could move for him in the next transfer window, but there is also a chance they might wait until the summer to sign him.

However, former Leeds United man Noel Whelan believes if he is still with the Foxes by the end of this season, Arsenal could win the race for his signature and take him to London.

He said to Football Insider:

“Waiting until the summer opens the doors for the likes of Liverpool and Tottenham.

“Sometimes the only way to ensure a player comes to your club is to pay the money and beat the big boys.

“I can see Man United, Liverpool, and Arsenal all being interested in Maddison in six months’ time.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Maddison has matured into one of the finest English midfielders around now, which is a testament to the hard work he has been doing.

We seem to have more than enough options in midfield, but Maddison will still not look out of place in our squad.

