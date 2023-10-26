Pundit tips Arsenal to beat Liverpool to Brazilian midfielder

Pundit Gabby Agbonlahor believes that Arsenal is currently more attractive than Liverpool as both clubs compete to sign Brazilian midfielder Andre from Fluminense.

Andre was reportedly close to a move to Liverpool in the summer, but the deal fell through because his current club did not want to lose him mid-season.

Now, Arsenal has entered the race for his signature and is determined to add him to their squad in the upcoming transfer window. Liverpool had established contacts with Fluminense and the player some time ago.

Agbonlahor, however, holds the opinion that Arsenal may appear more appealing to the midfielder than Liverpool at this moment.

He explains on Football Insider:

“I would say Arsenal are a more attractive option for someone like Andre.

“They’re playing Champions League football, they’re higher in the league.

“They’re London-based, which is another key factor.

“At the moment, I’d say Arsenal are more attractive.

“The manager is building something with fantastic players coming in, and I think more and more big players will choose Arsenal.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

We have become one of the clubs players want to join in the last two seasons and we play in the Champions League.

Liverpool has been resurgent, but they play in the Europa League and are not unbeaten in the league like us. This could help us win the race.

——————————————

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…