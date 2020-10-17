Pundit tips Arsenal to cause a bit of a shock this season

Danny Murphy has tipped Arsenal to beat Tottenham and Manchester United to a place inside the Premier League’s top four.

The Gunners have been out of the top four since the 2016/17 season and that was part of the reason why the club parted company with Arsene Wenger in 2018.

Unai Emery failed to deliver that in one-and-half seasons at the club, but things are looking better now.

The club made Mikel Arteta their manager late last year and the Spaniard has overseen a fine period of success.

They have won the FA Cup and Community Shield this year and they have made some fine signings that should help them keep winning trophies.

However, most Arsenal fans want their club back inside the top four and playing Champions League football.

Murphy believes that they can do that this season ahead of Spurs and United.

“I have been really impressed with Arteta and what he has done at Arsenal in such a short space of time,” he told the Football Index Podcast via Mirror Sports.

“Even last season, you could immediately see the identity that he is trying to build on the pitch.

“The Arsenal team under Unai Emery was a joke, an absolute joke, but Arteta came in and organised them straight away.

“To win the FA Cup and Community Shield has also bought Arteta a lot of time to implement his ideas and get the right players into the squad.

“It silenced any doubters about his lack of managerial experience too.

“Arsenal are my dark horse this season and I expect them to beat Manchester United and Tottenham to finish in the top four.

“It’s big progress for Arsenal but I hope their fans don’t get carried away talking about winning the Premier League again.”