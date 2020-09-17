Pundit tips Arsenal to finally end their Premier League drought

Former Liverpool goalkeeper, David James has predicted that Arsenal can go all the way to win the Premier League title considering the work that Mikel Arteta has done.

The Gunners have become a better team since the Spaniard became their manager and he helped them win the FA Cup and Community Shield recently.

Their FA Cup win assured them of qualification for the Europa League despite finishing the Premier League season outside the European places.

Arsenal has strengthened their team ahead of the new season, and they have also managed to get Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on a new deal.

They started their Premier League campaign with a 3-0 win at Fulham, a result that could set the tone for the rest of their season.

James has watched as they have been transformed by the leadership and tactics of Arteta, and he believes that they have what it takes to go all the way.

In an interview with The Gary Newbon Sport Show on Punching.TV, James said: ‘I just think with Arsenal, what Arteta was doing, or trying to implement last season and they started doing, he’s had more time to get his team working well.

‘They looked fantastic against Fulham, arguably you would expect them to win.

‘I think Arteta’s got an opportunity with a gifted squad to go all the way. There’s no reason why they can’t do it, other than Manchester City and Liverpool reproducing the sort of form they’ve been doing over the last two years.’