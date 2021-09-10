Pundit tips Arsenal to get convincing 4-0 victory this weekend

Paul Merson has tipped Arsenal to get their first win of the 2021-22 season with a convincing 4-0 win over Norwich this Saturday.

The Gunners have failed to score a single league goal so far this term in losing to Brentford, Chelsea and Manchester City, but are firm favourites to get on track with a win this weekend when they host the Canaries at the Emirates.

Merson insists that Norwich are the exact team that we would want up next, before going onto tip us to win convincingly.

‘If you asked Arsenal’s fans, players, and Mikel Arteta who they’d want to play at home immediately after the international break, I’m sure they’d all pick Norwich,” the former Gunner claimed in his weekend predictions for SportsKeeda.

‘This is where Arsenal’s season starts, and they cannot afford to drop points this weekend.

‘Norwich City have looked out of their depth in the Premier League, and Arsenal’s fans will want something more from their team this weekend.

‘This is a big game for Arsenal – I think they’re capable of rolling over the lesser teams and should be able to win this match by a considerable margin. Arsenal 4-0 Norwich City.’

I can’t say I disagree that we will be winning this weekend, but I feel that Mikel Arteta is going to be reserved in his team selection, and that could well take some of the impetus out of our attack.

I would love to see us go into the game tomorrow with confidence and conviction with the onus on showing our dominance over Norwich, but we will have to wait and see what kind of Arsenal side will turn up this weekend.

Patrick