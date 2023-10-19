Pundit tips Arsenal to keep Jorginho for the entire season

Jorginho has been linked with a departure from Arsenal in the January transfer window due to his limited playing time, but Gabby Agbonlahor believes that he will remain with the club because Arsenal requires his services.

Jorginho recently featured for Arsenal in their victory against Manchester City, stepping in for the injured Thomas Partey. While the club boasts several midfield options, Jorginho is arguably the best alternative to Partey, especially given Partey’s history of injuries.

When the players ahead of him in the pecking order are available, Jorginho does not typically start for Arsenal. Several clubs, including Juventus in Serie A, are reportedly interested in signing him.

However, Agbonlahor anticipates that Arsenal will retain Jorginho, as losing such a crucial player would be a significant mistake.

He tells Football Insider:

I think if you look at that game against Man City, no one expected Jorginho to start.

“But he did, and he did well.

“When you’ve got Thomas Partey’s injury problems, if you let Jorginho go you could be left with Declan Rice and no one else.

“Mohamed Elneny is not at the level to play in the Premier League.

“You need Jorginho’s experience and his abilities in the title race.

“I think he’s a player Arteta will definitely keep for the whole season.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Indeed, Jorginho may not be a regular starter for us, but he is undeniably a talented player who gives his all every time he wears our colors. He serves as a valuable alternative and is arguably the second-best defensive midfielder at the club. For the time being, it makes sense to keep him until we secure a new addition for that position.

