Pundit tips Arsenal to make a proper top-four challenge

Arsenal has been bolstering their team in this transfer window ahead of a season that should bring some more success to the club.

The Gunners have won the last two trophies available to be won by Premier League sides – the FA Cup and Community Shield.

Those wins are a sign of good things to come under Mikel Arteta and the Gunners will look to keep the goodies coming.

While a Premier League challenge will come as a bonus, the Gunners will hope to at least make the Premier League’s top four.

They haven’t played in the Champions League for a long time now and a return to that competition will mean a lot to their fans.

Former Liverpool midfielder and Mail Online columnist, Danny Murphy has predicted that they can battle with Manchester United for a place in the top four.

He claimed that with the likes of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang staying and the addition of Gabriel Magalhaes to their team, they could push Ole Gunnar Solkjear’s side.

He said: “FA Cup and Community Shield winners Arsenal have been transformed under Mikel Arteta and have added Willian and centre-back Gabriel Maghaeles to the outstanding youngsters they’ve got, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang likely to stay.

“They could challenge Manchester United for a top four place though United still have a slight edge.

“Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has signed a very good player in Donny van de Beek from Ajax though he’s not the holding midfielder I thought they needed.”