Pundit tips Arsenal to make long-term defensive change

Pete O’Rourke has claimed that Ben White and William Saliba are the likely long-term defensive pairing for Arsenal moving forwards, despite Gabriel Magalhaes impressive start to the new season.

The Gunners currently sit top of the table, with their defence earning plenty of plaudits for their role in a tremendous start to the new campaign, and that has naturally attracted plenty of interest in our star players.

While Gabriel is being eyed by a number of clubs, pundit O’Rourke has tipped Arsenal to look beyond him by using White as the long-term partner for Saliba in the heart of our defence.

He told the FootballFancast: “So, I think long-term plans still will be for Ben White to play centre half and I’m sure an exciting partnership with him and William Saliba, who are both young and full of potential and they could be a great partnership in the making for years to come.”

I think White is better suited to playing in a back five, and that he lacks a little strength to be coming back into the CB role at present. He is still relatively young however, and could be moulded into the ideal partner for Saliba in time.

I think I can see us looking to keep Gabriel for an extended time giving how strong he and the Frenchman have looked together, leaving White out wide or to consider his role in the side.

Can you see White and Saliba working as a strong first-team pairing?

Patrick