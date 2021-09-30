Pundit tips Arsenal to pick up points and climb the Premier League table

Gabby Agbonlahor has tipped Arsenal to pick up points and start to move up the league table.

The Gunners have impressed the former Aston Villa star with their recent run of form, which reached a new high on Sunday.

They humbled Tottenham 3-1 in the north London derby to make it three wins from as many league matches.

This run comes after they had started the season winless in three games and Agbonlahor believes they have the players to help them go on a solid run of form now.

Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard and Emile Smith Rowe started behind Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in the win against Spurs and three of the four stars scored in the game.

Saka and Smith Rowe also earned assists in the encounter and their combination is one that Agbonlahor thinks will only get better.

He says the front-four is a solid set of players and they have only struggled before now because of a poor midfield and defence.

Now that those positions have become better, he expects the Gunners to win more points.

“Definitely, those four are dangerous players,” Agbonlahor told Football Insider.

“The problem with Arsenal has been behind them, the midfield and the defence. That looks a lot better now.

“I do think that they will now start picking up points and go up the table.”