Pundit tips Arsenal to sign Croatian international defender

Former Premier League striker, Kevin Phillips, says it would be hard for Borna Barisic to turn down a move to the Premier League amidst links to Arsenal.

The Croatian left-back has been impressing for Rangers and he played a key role as they won the Scottish Premier League unbeaten, last season.

He has attracted the attention of Arsenal among other Premier League clubs, according to Football Insider.

The Gunners need a new left-back to deputise for the often-injured Kieran Tierney.

The Scotsman is one of the best in his position in the EPL, but he has no other player to cover for him when he is injured and forces the Gunners to become creative and they have even used the likes of Granit Xhaka in that position.

Rangers will play in the Champions League next season while Arsenal did not qualify for any European competitions.

However, Phillips still believes that it would be an easy decision for the left-back to choose to join Arsenal over remaining at Rangers if the Gunners move for him.

He told Football Insider: “I’ve always said the draw of the Premier League, does it outweigh playing in the Champions League?

“At the end of the day, Rangers are never gonna win the Champions League. They can give it a good go and try and get as far as they can.

“But the chance to play in the Premier League, week in, week out, probably outweighs that in my opinion.

“So it’s almost impossible to turn down a Premier League side. Of course, the finances are gonna be a lot different as well.

“There are quite a few clubs looking for a left-back. It’s a specialised position and they’re not very common. So it will be interesting to see how that one unfolds.”