Pundit tips Arsenal to splash the cash next month

Noel Whelan is confident Arsenal will spend some money in the winter transfer market.

The Gunners have had a good first half to this season, with the club almost certain to end the year inside the top four.

However, there is still the second half of the season to play and Mikel Arteta’s men need to be on their best form as well.

The ex-midfielder has made the club very hard to beat recently. Can they continue in 2022?

One way to achieve a sustained level of performance is to take advantage of the mid-season transfer window to add some players to the squad at the Emirates.

Former Leeds United man, Whelan believes because Arsenal is chasing a place in the top four, the club would back Arteta in the next transfer window.

“The money is available because of where they are and the job they’ve done in the first half of this season,” he told Football Insider.

“If they were sitting tenth or 11th, there’d be no money available – the owners will see the bigger picture right now.

“This season could bring Champions League football back to Arsenal, which has been demanded for so many years now.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Next month offers us the chance to add some fresh faces to our squad and it would be great to see that happen.

However, we still have a strong group and should end this season well with little reinforcements if injuries don’t strike.

