Pundit tips Arsenal to win “a couple of FA Cups or Carabao Cups” in the next few years

Jamie Carragher believes Arsenal can win some trophies in the next few seasons if they keep making progress under Mikel Arteta.

The Gunners have been arguably the most transformed club in the Premier League this season, considering their start to the campaign.

Arteta is rebuilding the club and his present squad almost has the perfect blend of youth and experience.

Carragher is one of the most critical pundits around, but Arsenal’s return to form has humbled him, and he has now tipped them to win several trophies soon.

Speaking on Wrighty’s House with Arsenal legend Ian Wright, he said:

‘It reminds me a little of us at Liverpool with Gerard Houllier where he got rid of (Paul) Incey, Phil Babb, (Jason) McAteer, Robbie Fowler – that sort of Roy Evans era.

‘Then it was like me, Danny (Murphy), Stevie Gerrard, Michael Owen, John Arne-Riise, a few foreign players, this young team coming together.

‘We never won the league or the Champions League but we won a few trophies and that’s the team I’m most fond of when I look back at my career because there’s nothing better than playing with your mates.

‘I think these (Arsenal) lads over the next two or three years will need more to win the league or Champions League but could be winning a couple of FA Cups or Carabao Cups.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

Carragher’s prediction is hardly a prophesy considering that Mikel Arteta won the FA Cup and Community Shield less than a year into his stint as Arsenal’s boss.

He showed with those triumphs that he can win things when given the right players.

Now that this Arsenal team is coming together nicely, we expect them to win a few trophies, perhaps from this campaign, and it is not because Carragher has predicted it.