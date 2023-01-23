Pundit tips Nketiah for an England call-up

Gary Neville believes Eddie Nketiah is making good progress and could be considered by the England national team manager for a call-up soon.

Nketiah has been filling in for the injured Gabriel Jesus since the World Cup and the Brazilian must be worried about his place on the team now.

This is because Nketiah has been in terrific form for the Gunners in the last few matches.

He scored a brace as Arsenal earned a 3-2 win against Manchester United yesterday, including the winner and Neville believes he could be named in the next England squad.

‘Nketiah, you look at him and the dearth of English centre forwards… I think he’s got a real opportunity at the moment,’ Neville said on the Gary Neville podcast.

‘But at the moment, the best thing that Eddie Nketiah can do is really just contribute to this Arsenal team and this very special run that they’re on, and this very special season that they’re having.’

Nketiah was asked to play for the Ghana national team at the World Cup, but he turned down the chance and it could be the right decision.

The striker is the top scorer in England’s youth national teams and has struggled to earn a senior call-up until now.

If he keeps scoring, Gareth Southgate will have no choice but to call him up in his next squad.

