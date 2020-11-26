Pundit tips passionate Arsenal man to captain club in the future

Frank McAvennie has heaped praise on Kieran Tierney and has tipped the former Celtic man to captain Arsenal one day.

Tierney signed for the Gunners in the summer of 2019 after a trophy-laden spell at Celtic.

He showed his huge talent when he was in Scotland, but his first season at the Emirates was disrupted by constant injuries.

His fitness has been better in this campaign and he has shown why he is so highly-rated.

The defender has been one of Arsenal’s best players this season, but it was his show of passion after Arsenal’s game against Leeds at the weekend that has made him be considered captain material.

The left-back confronted Leeds’ Ezgjan Alioski and Granit Xhaka at the end of their game at the weekend after the north Macedonian had caused Nicolas Pepe to be sent off.

McAvennie was speaking to Football Insider recently and when asked by Football Insider if he agreed with the view of Ian Wright that Tierney will captain Arsenal one day, McAvennie said: “He is definitely a future captain of Arsenal. I knew that when he was going down to England.

“Do you know what, his enthusiasm is infectious. To be honest with you, it is totally infectious.

“I texted the boy and wished him all of the best because I like him, I really really like him. I am a big fan.”