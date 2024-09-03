Pundit tips Raheem Sterling to play in a different role at Arsenal this season

There aren’t many roles Raheem Sterling can play at Arsenal, and some believe the attacker will struggle to get game time at the Emirates.

Sterling’s move wasn’t initially part of Arsenal’s summer plans, but when the opportunity to sign him arose, they took it.

The attacker is now looking to prove he can still perform at the highest level after struggling during his final days at Manchester City and most of his time at Chelsea.

At Arsenal, Sterling will reunite with Mikel Arteta, whom he worked with at Manchester City.

Arsenal already has at least three wingers in their squad, so Sterling may find it challenging to secure regular playing time in that position.

This has led Adrian Clarke to suggest that Sterling might be used as a striker at the Emirates.

With Kai Havertz currently the primary striker at Arsenal, Sterling could also compete with Gabriel Jesus for that role.

Clarke said in the Handbrake Off Podcast:

“I don’t blame him for his form, last season he got eight goals and four assists in 22 starts, that’s one in three in terms of goals. This is a player who is ready to deliver. He is brilliant backup for Bukayo Saka, and if we do need to put Kai Havertz in midfield, he can do a job as that intelligent, quick, roaming number nine.”

Sterling is an experienced player, and we believe he could be very useful to us now that he is a part of our group.

