Pundit tips Ramsdale to move to another London club

Aaron Ramsdale, having lost his first-team place to David Raya, has been suggested as a potential transfer target for West Ham.

The English goalkeeper showcased good form when he was initially chosen as Arsenal’s first-choice goalkeeper. However, he has since been relegated to the bench and is working hard to regain his starting spot. The preference for David Raya by Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has made it challenging for Ramsdale to reclaim the top spot.

With limited playing time at Arsenal, Ramsdale’s potential move to West Ham has been proposed. While a January move might not be likely, it’s suggested that this season could be his last at the Emirates. Former Premier League star Stan Collymore believes that a switch to West Ham could be a suitable option, especially considering the ageing goalkeepers currently at the club.

He tells Caught Offside exclusively:

“I wonder if West Ham might fancy him.

“They’ve got Alphonse Areola and Lukasz Fabianski as their two senior keepers but both are into their 30’s with the latter close to turning 40, so it seems a change in that position is coming sooner rather than later.

“Could Ramsdale be the man for Moyes – I think so, and I also think that’s one club that could offer him exactly what he’s looking for.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Ramsdale is in a difficult position, and we can all understand his frustration at his lack of game time.

The goalie was doing well for the club before he was ousted by Raya and we believe he will start for a smaller club.

In the summer, we can sign a new goalie and sanction his departure from the Emirates.

