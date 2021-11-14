Pundit tips rejuvenated midfielder to earn new Arsenal contract

Kevin Campbell has praised Ainsley Maitland-Niles for his performance against Watford just before the international break and tips him to earn a new Arsenal contract soon.

The midfielder had wanted to leave the Emirates in the summer, but Mikel Arteta convinced him to stay and promised he would have a role in the team.

His performance against Watford means he is pushing for regular starts and he could be handed more of them as the season continues.

Campbell believes if he keeps his form, Arsenal will give him a contract extension.

The former Gunner said to Football Insider: “A new contract is a definite possibility.

“Every time Maitland-Niles comes into the team now he looks focused. There has been no lapses in his performances. He has done the job.

“I was very impressed with him on Sunday. There were two or three players who could have got man of the match and he was one of them. He was brilliant.

“It was a new partnership in midfield to start the game. Both Maitland-Niles and Lokonga did really well.

“Maitland-Niles has great energy and he can play. I hope it continues. We need as many home-grown players at the club as possible.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Maitland-Niles is yet another good example that Arteta knows the players who can deliver for him.

He was right to have ignored the interest from Everton in the summer, and Maitland Niles is repaying him for that.

When Thomas Partey and Mohamed Elneny leaves for AFCON at the start of next year, Arsenal would have no need to sign a new midfielder.

His partnership with Albert Sambi Lokonga passed their audition with flying colours against Watford, and that is a major positive.