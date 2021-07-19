Pundit trolls Arsenal over Ben White moving to the Emirates

Danny Mills seems to be trolling Arsenal after claiming that Ben White’s ambition should be questioned over him choosing to join Arsenal this summer.

The Gunners are set to complete the transfer of the Brighton defender after he returns from his holiday.

It is believed that both clubs have reached an agreement and it just remains for the former Leeds loanee to return from holiday and the transfer will be completed.

The 24-year-old has enjoyed a meteoric rise in football in the last two years after helping Leeds gain promotion to the Premier League in the 2019/2020 season.

He built on that by becoming one of Brighton’s most important players last season.

His performances for the Seagulls earned him a place in England’s squad for Euro 2020 and he is now set to join Arsenal, which is a step above Brighton.

However, former Premier League star, Mills reckons that the defender is better than Arsenal and his ambition has to be questioned if he moves to the Emirates.

Mills said on talkSPORT: “I think he is a great signing for Arsenal, he is a really good addition and he is an excellent player.

“I just wonder what his ambitions are?

“I am surprised that there aren’t bigger clubs who came in for him or better clubs who are more likely to win something.

“I look at Arsenal and probably Arsenal fans are probably steaming on Twitter or whatever, but are Arsenal going to win or even challenge for the title in the next two or three seasons? I think that’s unlikely.

“He is 24, so he is going to be heading in that two years of 26 and 27. He is not going to do a year at Arsenal for £50m and then leave.

“I don’t see him winning anything at Arsenal.

“I think he would have options of going to bigger clubs with a better chance of winning trophies, playing Champions League football, which would do his international career a world of good.

“I think he is better than Arsenal, he can do better than them.