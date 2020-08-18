Pundit under the Spotlight – Adrian Durham – Talksport’s anti-Arsenal expert

ADRIAN DURHAM – TALKSPORT’S STAND OUT WINDBAG AND SUPPOSEDLY A PUNDIT FOOTBALL JOURNALIST AND BROADCASTER: by ken1945

Born 13/5/1969 – Yes really!!! I thought it was 2009!!!

Educated at Dogsthorpe Peterborough – The school was demolished in 2007 – the rumour is that the Governors were ashamed of the link with “Ady Boy Durham!!”

So, let’s get on with analysing this “pundit” and look at the Guardian’s description of this pompous twit who does appear to hate all things Arsenal:

They see him as “An expert phone-in troll. Arrogantly spouting inflammatory football opinions, in the hope of prompting some indignant phone rage from an uppity fan.” (taken from Wikipedia)

What a perfect summing up in my opinion – remember this was the so-called expert, who didn’t name Dennis Bergkamp in his top five Dutch players who have graced the premier league… surely that sums this fraud of a pundit up completely.

Another great description of Durham is the “radio rental presenter” and he has been shot down so many times the professional players when he thinks he knows more about football than them. Such as Ray Parlour, Cesc Fabregas, Martin Keown (regarding DB’s omission) Chris Sutton, Jamie Carragher and Neil Lennon, to name a few.

He also said that The Arsenal “stole” Cesc from Barcelona!!! Think about that one statement from someone who is hired as a pundit!!! He then pronounced that “Arsenal is a disgrace if they do not sell him back.” Can ANYONE take this twerp seriously?

Let’s delve a little more into another of his gaffes:

He was once confronted by David Weatherston, regarding a Scottish team that Dipsy Durham had produced. It included Andy Robertson (the Liverpool and Scottish captain) for his time at Dundee United. When Weatherston pointed out that Robertson had made only 36 appearances for DU before transferring to Hull City, this was how our erstwhile pundit replied:

DURHAM “Are you saying he was bad for Dundee United? You didn’t even watch him, did you? Had no idea who he was…Pathetic!!

WEATHERSTON “Hahaha. Played against him, came through the QP system before him, known him since he was a 17-year-old kid. YOU SIR ARE AN IDIOT.”

Spot on David, spot on.

Now remember, this is supposed to be a “pundit”, yet cannot get even simple things like a player’s history correct!!! It was him who was pathetic and completely humiliated by someone who knew what they were talking about.

I loved the idea of a sports station and was an avid listener to this station for many years, phoning in and giving my opinions on all things sporting – it was a breath of fresh air. But since the introduction of presenters such as Durham in 1999, I have slowly but surely gone back to Five Live for my “footballing fix.”

When/If any of you still listen to the dribble from Durham, just check to see if he brings any REAL expert knowledge to the fans?

Everything he did, while I still listened to him, was purely to get reactions from the audience and I have not bothered with him in a long long time. For all I know, he might have become a half decent presenter, with cohesive and sensible views regarding football. If this is the case, please let me know and does he still do his daily Arsenal rant?

Somehow, however, I don’t think so, after reading on JA what he said about the statue being prepared for Arsene Wenger. Remember, this is supposed to be a “pundit” who gives us mere mortals expert opinions on all things football. Yet he says that, due to the Ozil situation, we should stop this tribute to one of our icons.

Let me explain to this “pundit” why his suggestion is so absurd:

The reason Arsene Wenger is being honoured is for The Invincibles, the three doubles, the seven FA cup wins, the twenty years of CL football, the twenty years of top four finishes, the ability to change football in this country forever, the only manager who challenged Fergie, prolonging the playing careers of the likes of Tony Adams with his training and dietary ideas, defeating the drinking culture at our club, being honoured both inside and outside the footballing world, helping to realise the Emirates dream and putting the name of The Arsenal into the world of football for the style of football his teams played.

These are just some of the reasons why, Mr Durham – so just keep peddling your drivel, but be aware that you are laughed at for the fraud pundit you really are – you are as irrelevant to our club as you are to every other teams and its fans you try to belittle.

In fact, you are irrelevant to anyone with an ounce of common sense and TalkS***e is the right place for you to be.

ken1945