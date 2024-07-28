Pundit unsure if Calafiori should be centre-back rather than left back

Years after taking over at Emirates Stadium, Mikel Arteta may have finally discovered his ideal left-back in Riccardo Calafiori. Since the Spaniard started assembling his Arsenal lineups, the selection of left back has been inconsistent.

We’ve seen many changes at left back, including Kieran Tierney, Nuno Tavares, Cedric Soares, Oleksander Zinchenko, Jakub Kiwior, and Takehiro Tomiyasu. These adjustments are unsustainable for Arsenal’s left wing. The Gunners view Calafiori, dubbed the “Ben White of the Left,” as the answer to their left back.

The Italian has been on a stratospheric rise since joining Bologna last summer, and his outstanding performance for Italy at the Euros further highlighted his exceptional talent. All signs suggest that he is a perfect fit for Arsenal, but Stuart Pearce has identified a crucial test he must pass to excel as Arsenal’s left back.

On talkSPORT, the ex-West Ham boss stated that, in addition to his fantastic attributes, how well he is in one-on-one situations will be the one huge test to see if the Euro 2024 standout is competent enough to be an Arsenal left back. When we were first linked with Riccardo Calafiori, I was left scratching my head. I had never heard of the Bologna defender, and it felt like we were being used to force through his move to Juventus; a tactic we had seen previously with Manuel Locatelli.

Whilst I have faith in both Mikel Arteta and Edu, I was unsure if a left sided centre back come left back was what we needed – after all, we had Gabriel and Jakub Kiwior as central defensive options and Oleksandr Zinchenko, Takehiro Tomiyasu and Jurrien Timber at left back. Add in Kieran Tierney (who I expect to leave) and we are well stocked on the left-hand side of the defence.

So just why are we looking to spend £35m on what some have described as the new Paolo Maldini.

The answer lies in Calafiori’s versatility and potential to solidify a position that has seen too much fluctuation. Despite the existing options, none have convincingly made the left back spot their own. Calafiori’s defensive capabilities and attacking prowess make him an attractive prospect for a team aiming to challenge on multiple fronts.

Ultimately, the question remains: Is Calafiori coming to just be a backup for Gabriel as a centreback, or is he the long-term solution for Arsenal’s left-back woes? Only time will tell, but the investment in Calafiori suggests that Arteta sees him as more than just a backup, potentially reshaping the left side of Arsenal’s defense for years to come.

Given his success defensively in central defence, I believe PL right wingers will have a tough time facing Calafiori. In fact, with his ability to attack and invert, he could be Arsenal’s most complete fullback. I can’t wait for Calafiori’s Premier League debut against Wolves on August 17th, can you?

Darren N

