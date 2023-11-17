Pundit urges Aaron Ramsdale’s father to allow his son sort his Arsenal problems

Aaron Ramsdale’s father recently discussed his son’s situation at Arsenal, where he lost his first-team spot to David Raya.

Ramsdale had an impressive season as one of the Premier League’s top goalkeepers last year, but the arrival of Raya on a loan-to-buy agreement has seen the Spaniard become the first-choice goalkeeper.

While there is debate over Raya’s ability compared to Ramsdale, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has chosen to stick with the Spaniard. This decision has reportedly affected Ramsdale emotionally, with his father noting that he has lost his smile in a recent interview.

However, football analyst Ian Ladyman suggests that Ramsdale should face and overcome these challenges, as it is not uncommon for players to encounter such situations in their careers.

‘I think Aaron should be left alone to sort this problem out for himself,’ Ladyman said on Mail Sport’s It’s All Kicking Off podcast.

‘We all have a bit of sympathy for him. We don’t really think he should have been dropped. We don’t think the bloke who is replacing him is playing particularly well. However, he’s not the first footballer to be left out of a football team.’

Ladyman is right, Ramsdale took over the number one shirt from Bernd Leno and there was no public outcry.

He should know this is how the life of a professional goalkeeper is and work hard to get back in goal.

