Pundit urges Arsenal target to wait for ‘more compelling’ offer

Simon Jordan has claimed that Brighton defender Ben White should have no interet in joining Arsenal with ‘far more compelling’ options supposedly available.

The England international is strongly linked with a move to the Emirates this summer, with offers already claimed to have been lodged, and they appear to be unchallenged in their pursuit thus far.

Jordan questions if the defender should even be considering the move however, intimating that a better offer shouldn’t be far away for the ‘Rolls Royce’ of a player.

“Why would he want to go there?” Jordan asked on TalkSPORT.

“With respect to Brighton it’s a step up but there may be other steps available to him that are far more compelling than Arsenal

“If Ben White is now in the international squad and revered the way he is, because he’s a top quality player, why are Arsenal in the mix? Arsenal are all over the place.

“If you’re comparing and contrasting Brighton to Arsenal then yes it is a step up but if you’re comparing somebody who’s in the England squad that people in the game think is a Rolls Royce then what is the move he’s making to Arsenal for?”

Jordan then turned to question Arteta as coach, adding: “They are a long way from where they need to be and there’s a lot of people looking at Arteta, me included, who started out thinking this guy’s got the chops but are maybe thinking he’s all theory and not enough practice.”

The former Crystal Palace chairman clearly doesn’t rate our chances of becoming one of the top clubs again in the near future, but if the rumours of a large transfer budget prove to be true, then I don’t see why White couldn’t be part of the team that helps us do just that.

Jordan’s opinion has never really been one I’ve ever been in tune with, and I’m certainly not on his wave-length here…

Patrick