Pundit urges Arsenal target told to wait for ‘more compelling’ offer

Simon Jordan has claimed that Brighton defender Ben White should have no interet in joining Arsenal with ‘far more compelling’ options supposedly available.
The England international is strongly linked with a move to the Emirates this summer, with offers already claimed to have been lodged, and they appear to be unchallenged in their pursuit thus far.
Jordan questions if the defender should even be considering the move however, intimating that a better offer shouldn’t be far away for the ‘Rolls Royce’ of a player.
“Why would he want to go there?” Jordan asked on TalkSPORT.
“With respect to Brighton it’s a step up but there may be other steps available to him that are far more compelling than Arsenal
“If Ben White is now in the international squad and revered the way he is, because he’s a top quality player, why are Arsenal in the mix? Arsenal are all over the place.
“If you’re comparing and contrasting Brighton to Arsenal then yes it is a step up but if you’re comparing somebody who’s in the England squad that people in the game think is a Rolls Royce then what is the move he’s making to Arsenal for?”
Jordan then turned to question Arteta as coach, adding: “They are a long way from where they need to be and there’s a lot of people looking at Arteta, me included, who started out thinking this guy’s got the chops but are maybe thinking he’s all theory and not enough practice.”
The former Crystal Palace chairman clearly doesn’t rate our chances of becoming one of the top clubs again in the near future, but if the rumours of a large transfer budget prove to be true, then I don’t see why White couldn’t be part of the team that helps us do just that.
Jordan’s opinion has never really been one I’ve ever been in tune with, and I’m certainly not on his wave-length here…
Patrick
Because Arsenal are a massive famous club, maybe that’s why he wants to come! Simon Jordan is nothing more than a waste of ink and airtime! We get it he doesn’t like Arsenal.
Kev.. did you watch Wales get spanked?
I kept looking at their assistant coach thinking he looks familiar.. he’s our, or should I say Mikel’s assistant coach!
Yes Sue and that VAR goal took an eternity 😛 I didn’t notice at all I had to Google it Albert Stuivenberg.. I’m too knowledgeable about the assistants isn’t Steve round another one we have ? Lol
Not too Knowledgeable*
Good old var – thought we were back in the PL for a moment 😆
Yep, see you’re more knowledgeable than you thought!
Wales were disappointing and Robbie Savage commentating… 😫
Haha yeah shocking Sue 😂 Garth Bale wasn’t too happy with the ref was he lol he needs to shave that fluff off his face, it looks like a 15 year old boy attempting to grow a beard 😂 he would almost make you want to mute the TV wouldn’t he ? Great news about Kieran Tierney Sue 👌
First of all who’s Simon Jordan?
Answer: He’sa failed club owner who couldn’t even manage a small club like Crystal palace. Why should we even ate his opinion serious?
How can anyone even think leaving Brighton to arsenal is not a good thing for a 23 yo kid. I see a bright future for our club because of the players we are tying down for long term; Balogun, Martinelli, Saka, and now Tierney. Also looking at the players we are shipping out I can only think of something good coming.
If these players can be sure enough to secure their long term future to the course who is Wanna be club owner to question what our club is doing. If he had any sense inside his head he wouldn’t have mismanaged a fine club and eventually lost it and now what does he do? Punditry. Imagine Kroenke being a pundit someday. Rubbish.
Typos
*Take his opinion serious
Ben white is good player
Let Arsenal secure the transfer for him
The Arsenal hater and critics will never be objective and fair in their criticism… Simply put, Arsenal is rebuilding like Liverpool did and Man United is doing… As a club Arsenal has brand recognition, marketability and recent historical footballing significance… No one criticized player going to other big name club… But Arsenal makes the career of many so it is what it is.
The laughable scorn from non serious- thinking fans on here towards Simon Jordan is frankly pathetic. Instead of insulting ahighly intelligent man who has made money, lost it and still does very well financially and whose regular opinions are eagerly awaited by TalkSport regulars, they would be better employed wondering WHY SJ thinks as he does.
If they had any REAL intellect, they would realise that SJ is known for giving forthright, though honest opinions and he is merely fulfilling that role on TalkSport that is expected of him and for which he is very well paid.
He is NOT an Arsenal fan and it is a cheap and unthinking shot to shoot down a man for merely giving his honest opinion.
I do not agree with his opinion – not remotely – but recognise that he is on TalkSport for a reason and is simply fulfiling his role. The lack of intellect of so many fans, to a serious thinker like me, is so intensely irritating. I do not suffer fools gladly and never have, never will. They are so predictably dimwitted!
For 50 million, Brighton should keep White.. Rabbish.. British players and overhype