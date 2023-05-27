Pundit urges Arsenal to avoid signing relegated midfielder

Former professional footballer Gabby Agbonlahor has advised Arsenal against taking shortcuts as they aim to rebuild their team and become a strong force in the Premier League once again.

Arsenal showcased their potential in the league this season, coming close to defeating Manchester City and challenging for the title. Mikel Arteta’s side will be eager to maintain this level of performance in the upcoming campaign and have been linked with high-profile signings such as Moises Caicedo and Declan Rice.

Both midfielders are highly regarded in the Premier League and would require a significant financial investment from Arsenal. However, there have been reports suggesting that Arsenal might opt for a more cost-effective option in Southampton’s Romeo Lavia.

Agbonlahor believes that signing Lavia would be a shortcut for Arsenal and may not yield the desired results. Instead, he suggests that the club should focus on making substantial investments in top-quality players to ensure long-term success rather than opting for cheaper alternatives.

He tells Football Insider:

“I think Lavia is a very good player.

“But if Arsenal are really serious about a title push and a Champions League run next season, they can’t take shortcuts.

“They will want to have a good go at it, and for that you need top, top players.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Lavia did well for Soton, but we can hardly get value from signing a player who just got relegated from the top flight, especially if we are downgrading from our primary options.

