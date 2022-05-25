Pundit urges Arsenal to do this summer what they did not do last year

Former Arsenal player, Kevin Campbell has urged them to conclude their summer transfer business earlier than they did last summer.

The Gunners added the likes of Ben White and Martin Odegaard to Mikel Arteta’s squad before the last campaign.

But some transfers happened close to the start of the season, and the players probably didn’t get enough time to get used to what is demanded of them.

They will bolster their team again in the next transfer window, and Campbell wants them to start work immediately and finish their summer business as soon as possible.

He tells Football Insider: “I hope they get their business done early. It makes a huge difference in my opinion. I’m not saying all of the business has to be done but at least some.

“It took too long last summer. It was right until the last knockings.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Getting our summer business done early will help our new signings settle into the new surrounding before the season kicks off.

Our scouts would have been working hard ahead of next season, which means they should have a list of targets already.

Now that the season is over, we need to begin negotiations with the various clubs and sign who we need quickly.

