Pundit urges Arsenal to make a move for striker comparable to Henry

Darren Bent has drawn comparisons between Alexander Isak and Thierry Henry, stating that the Swedish striker warrants a significant transfer fee.

Isak is steadily establishing himself as one of the premier strikers in Europe, showcasing his talent since joining Newcastle United.

Although not particularly prolific during his time at Real Sociedad, most top clubs overlooked him. Newcastle capitalised on this by triggering his release clause to secure his services.

Isak has proven his ability to excel in the Premier League with exceptional performances, as demonstrated over the weekend.

The striker netted twice as Newcastle defeated Tottenham, bolstering their aspirations of securing a European place.

One of his goals impressed Bent, who compares it to a strike Henry would also convert and he said, as quoted by Sunderland Echo:

“Again, I am not saying that they are the same, but the way he finishes, that side foot, is like Thierry, just caress it into the far corner. But yeah, if there was one centre-forward out there you said who should Arsenal buy, it’s him. (He is worth) £80-100 million, and I would happily pay it.

“He can do everything. He can take the ball in tight spaces, he can create, he can even come off the left.”

Isak has flourished in the Premier League and probably has to play for a bigger club later in his career.

The Swede will be better than our current strikers, and we should consider signing him.

