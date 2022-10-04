Pundit urges Arsenal to make a signing for crucial position

Arsenal remains one of the teams to beat in the Premier League this season and they proved that again at the weekend.

They beat Tottenham 3-1 in a hard-fought North London Derby, and now every team will play them as underdogs, well, apart from Man City..

Mikel Arteta has gradually assembled a group of top players and replaced the deadwood he inherited at the Emirates.

Several positions on the team have more than one quality player and this has helped them deliver fine performances this season.

The midfield area is probably one spot on the team that probably does not have as much depth as it should.

Thomas Partey is the key holding midfielder at the club. Still, he gets injured often and former Tottenham man, Jermaine Jenas believes the club should sign another player for that position in January.

‘You can’t rely on him,’ Jenas told Vibe with Five.

‘If I was Edu that would be the first position I’m going for in January, or the summer [transfer window], because you can’t rely on him.

‘He is very important and you see the difference when he’s in there but the minute this thing starts to crumble, that position, [Gabriel] Jesus, and you end up with [Eddie] Nketiah, Fabio Vieira, this is a different game we’re talking about.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

Partey is a crucial player for us, but it makes little sense when he doesn’t play often.

The Ghanaian is a top midfielder, but we need a capable replacement because it could become costly for him to keep coming in and out of the team because of injuries.

