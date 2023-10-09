Pundit urges Arsenal to seal the deal for Premier League star

Gabby Agbonlahor is urging Arsenal to take action during the upcoming January transfer window by securing the services of Premier League standout Pedro Neto. This move is seen as crucial for the Gunners, who are in need of a reliable backup for Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli.

Neto has remained a prominent figure on Arsenal’s radar for several months, and the speculation surrounding their interest in the Portuguese sensation has grown stronger recently, particularly due to his impressive performances at Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Arsenal was faced with the challenging task of competing against Manchester City without the services of Bukayo Saka, who had been overexerted in several consecutive matches. Saka, a key figure in the squad, was sorely missed during his absence. Additionally, Gabriel Martinelli, another vital player, had recently returned from injury.

In the absence of these two talents, Arsenal has often struggled due to the lack of a suitable direct attacker. Agbonlahor firmly believes that the acquisition of Neto could provide the solution to this pressing issue.

He said on Football Insider:

“They need proper backup for Saka and Martinelli.

“Trossard, Vieira and Smith Rowe – these are all good players, but there’s no one with that blistering pace.

“Neto has shown that. He’s had a tough two years with injury, but he’s got that.

“He would suit Arsenal perfectly if they could get him in.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Neto would be a fine addition to our squad as one of the finest players around the country, but signing him in January might be a long stretch.

Wolves would only want to lose him for an inflated fee and we do not have to be that desperate.

