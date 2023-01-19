Pundit urges Arsenal to sign a “brilliant out and out striker”

Former West Ham striker Frank McAvennie has urged Arsenal to sign an out-an-out striker to join Gabriel Jesus in their attack.

The Gunners have been improving their squad in the last few seasons and added Jesus to the group in the summer while keeping Eddie Nketiah.

The Englishman is the main man now as Jesus spends time on the sidelines through injury, but do Arsenal need another striker?

McAvennie insists Jesus is doing a good job but adds that the Gunners need a different type of striker.

He tells Football Insider:

“I think if Arsenal get a brilliant out -and-out striker, that is what they need.

“Jesus could play off any decent striker. That would be a match made in heaven. Jesus is a good player. I get that he is not an out and out striker but he is not doing too bad.

“If they got a striker in Arsenal would be scoring more goals, and they are already scoring quite a few without an out and out striker.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Jesus has been terrific for us since he moved to the club and we expect the Brazilian to continue delivering fine performances for us when he returns from his current injury layoff.

However, the best clubs always add new men to their squad and we will be smart to follow that strategy by bringing in a new number nine.

—————————————————–

WATCH – A very funny and interesting review of the Arsenal Women’s 1-1 draw with Chelsea (and Mens and Womens games) from an Irish perspective! From DUBLIN ARSENAL