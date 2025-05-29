Pundit urges Arsenal to snap up classy Brighton star

Former Arsenal academy player turned pundit Colin Kazim-Richards believes Brighton’s João Pedro would be an ideal addition to Mikel Arteta’s squad. As Arsenal continue their efforts to strengthen their team ahead of the new season, attacking reinforcements remain a clear priority for the club.

The Gunners have been active in the transfer market, looking to build a squad capable of challenging for major honours. While they already boast several talented attackers, there is a widespread consensus that a new striker and additional forward options are essential. A move for a centre-forward has been identified as a crucial next step in the club’s progression, and Arsenal are expected to act decisively during the summer window.

João Pedro Attracting Premier League Interest

Pedro has emerged as one of the standout performers for Brighton, and his performances have caught the attention of several top clubs. The Brazilian forward has demonstrated quality and composure beyond his years and appears ready for the challenge of playing at a higher level. Although Pedro is not currently Arsenal’s top target, with names like Benjamin Sesko and Viktor Gyokeres reportedly ahead of him in their list of priorities, his potential has not gone unnoticed.

Despite not being the frontrunner in Arsenal’s striker search, Pedro’s profile fits the kind of player the club may look to sign should other options prove unattainable. According to The Sun, Kazim-Richards shared his views on the forward and expressed his belief that Pedro would suit Arsenal’s style of play.

Kazim-Richards Backs Pedro for Arsenal

As quoted by the source, Kazim-Richards said, “Chelsea, Liverpool and Arsenal have been linked with Pedro. I think he’s an outstanding prospect. I’ve watched him a few times live, once this season at Arsenal. He stood out for me. He’s the type of player that I think would fit into Arsenal really well and I think he would give them something different to what they already have. He’s good. He’s top shelf.”

Pedro has shown considerable promise at Brighton and has proven he can perform in the Premier League. A move to a club like Arsenal could offer him the platform to further develop and contribute at the highest level.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…