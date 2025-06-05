Pundit urges Arsenal to take care of business first as Lewis-Skelly risks leaving

Arsenal are actively exploring the transfer market in search of new signings to strengthen their squad ahead of the upcoming season. The club is targeting top-tier additions to ensure it remains competitive at the highest level, with several potential reinforcements already being assessed.

While recruitment is a clear priority, Arsenal also face key contract matters within their current squad that must be resolved before the new campaign begins. Addressing these internal situations is essential for maintaining squad stability during what is shaping up to be a pivotal summer.

Partey and Lewis-Skelly Require Urgent Attention

One of the immediate concerns is the future of Thomas Partey, whose contract expires this month. Securing an extension for the experienced midfielder is seen as crucial, as his departure would create a significant void in midfield. The Gunners are expected to prioritise resolving his situation promptly.

Another pressing matter involves Myles Lewis-Skelly, who is currently enjoying a remarkable breakout season. The young talent has attracted significant interest, most notably from Real Madrid. The Spanish giants are reportedly keen to secure his services during this transfer window, viewing him as one of the most promising players in his position and potentially a long-term asset for their plans.

Arsenal Urged to Focus on Internal Business

As Arsenal continue to pursue new signings, there is growing recognition that the club must also solidify its core. As cited by Football Insider, Keith Wyness commented on the importance of retaining top academy products like Lewis-Skelly, stating:

“They’ve got a very exciting project and he’s definitely part of that.

They could get a striker in and have a real challenge alongside Liverpool and Man City next season.

It’s going to be a very fascinating season. Arsenal have got to take care of their business first, and signing Lewis-Skelly up is part of that.”

With interest from major European clubs intensifying, Arsenal must act swiftly to extend Lewis-Skelly’s contract. His development has been a standout story of the season, and ensuring he remains at the Emirates would be a significant statement of intent. Whether the Gunners can finalise an agreement remains to be seen, but keeping hold of such talent must be a top priority.

