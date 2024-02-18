Pundit urges Arteta to protect Saka when the game is won

Former Tottenham player and Talk Sport pundit Jamie O’Hara suggests that Arsenal should take steps to protect Bukayo Saka by substituting him in matches that they have already secured a comfortable lead.

Saka has been a standout player for Arsenal and has played a pivotal role in the team’s resurgence over the past two seasons. His consistent performances have made him a crucial asset for the Gunners, and Mikel Arteta often keeps him on the pitch for extended periods to maximise his influence on the game.

While this strategy has proven effective, with Saka scoring twice in each of his last two matches, O’Hara believes that in matches where Arsenal is winning convincingly, the club should consider substituting Saka early to reduce the risk of potential injuries.

He said on Talk Sport:

“You want to keep him fit, you have got a lot of games coming, you are fighting for the title. Today the game was over, the game was done, he put in another top performance, get him off, protect him.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Saka is a player we cannot lose to an injury, and O’Hara’s fears are valid. In matches we have won convincingly, we can take him off to avoid any late tackle that could sideline him for a long time.