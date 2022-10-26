Pundit urges Arteta to rest Arsenal starters in their next league game

Former Aston Villa man Gabby Agbonlahor has urged Mikel Arteta to rest Arsenal’s key players for their next league game after they appeared tired in their last fixture.

Arsenal has worked so hard at the beginning of the campaign and are at the top of the Premier League.

They have also won all their Europa League game this season, but it has come at a price.

Some of their players have been ever-present in the team so far, and they have looked tired recently.

Arsenal does not have the biggest squad, but they could still rest a few players and Gabby believes now is the time to do that.

He tells Football Insider:

“Saka, Martinelli, Jesus, Xhaka and Odegaard were not themselves. The whole team was not playing at the level and speed they are used to.

“That happens. I remember playing under Martin O’Neill and by February, we had burnout. We were battling for top four and finished sixth because we’d burnt out and our legs were tired. That happens even when you are young, playing two games a week is difficult.

“I think he’s got to start rotating if that’s in the next game they play in the Premier League. Give [Fabio] Vieira a start, give [Eddie] Nketiah a start or Marquinhos a start.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Resting our players is important if we are serious about achieving success in this campaign.

We have played so many top opponents this term and come out on top, which means our players gave everything on the pitch to achieve these results.

To keep them fresh, we must rest them as much as we can, even though it will be hard to field a strong team.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Mikel Arteta talking about a tough day in Southampton!…

Please enjoy, watch and subscribe to JustArsenalVids