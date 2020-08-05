Arsenal News Gooner News

Pundit urges Aubameyang to leave Arsenal if he has any ambition

Chris Sutton is unimpressed with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang not giving a straight answer when asked about his Arsenal future, and he has urged him to leave the Emirates for his own ambitions.

The striker has entered the final 12 months of his current Arsenal contract and the Gunners are hopeful that he will sign a new deal.

The Gabonese striker has been arguably the club’s most important player since Mikel Arteta became their boss, and the Spaniard will not want to lose such an important player.

Aubameyang, however, is refusing to verbally commit his future to the club and with several teams looking to take him away from the Emirates, Sutton thinks that he needs to come clean about his plans and leave the Emirates if he has any ambitions.

He was speaking to BBC, and he wondered why the striker cannot say yes or no with regards to committing his future to the club.

“I don’t get why can’t he just say – yes or no. What is there to sort out? You can say contract terms, but I’m sure Arsenal would have offered him a fortune,” Sutton said.

“If he had any ambition he’d want to go elsewhere. Arteta himself before the game said that it would be a disappointing season even if they won the FA Cup. He knows how much work he has to do.”

3 Comments

  1. ACE says:
    August 5, 2020 at 10:24 pm

    Hopefully that pic of CS was taken
    shortly after Auba kicked him in
    the nutz. 😁😂

    Sorry Chris, nobody gives a flying
    you know what about your
    opinions on Auba and AFC.

    1. Sue says:
      August 5, 2020 at 10:27 pm

      🤣

  2. billy bunter says:
    August 5, 2020 at 10:44 pm

    I would assume then than Kane has absolutely NO ambition by staying at the Spuds

