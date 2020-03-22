Pundit urges Barcelona to forget about signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang won’t be a long term solution at Barcelona claims Pundit

The Catalans are looking to sign Aubameyang in the summer, as they target another goal scorer and their links have unsettled the Gabonese star.

Aubameyang has been negotiating a new deal with Arsenal but he still has just over a season left on his current deal and the club risk losing him in the summer if he doesn’t sign a new contract.

ESPN pundit, Alejandro Moreno however, doesn’t think that Barcelona should be pursuing a deal for the former Borussia Dortmund man.

He admits that Aubameyang is a fine player, however, he claims that Barcelona should be targeting a younger player who can score goals for them after Lionel Messi leaves the Camp Nou.

“Look, I think Aubameyang is a tremendous player,” Moreno said as quoted by the Express.

“But if you’re Barcelona and you’re moving away from Luis Suarez because, well, he’s getting older, if your idea is to get younger, then get really younger.

“Then think about the future, don’t think about the short-term fix because Aubameyang would be just that and that’s not even getting into the fact that when you’re thinking about the playing style of Aubameyang, it’s a guy that needs space and needs that ability to try and get in behind and attack those spaces with his speed.

“Well that’s not what Barcelona does, it’s not a sort of team that is direct and over the top, it’s a team that likes to play the little dinky balls in front of the defenders and try to combine and work your way towards goal.

“So it doesn’t quite match the style of Barcelona and I just think that, as a philosophy for Barcelona, if indeed you’re trying to get younger and if that’s your decision, then truly do that and think about the future and how you structure yourself for post-Messi years, because that’s happening. Whether they like it or not, that’s happening.

“They have to start preparing for that – Aubameyang is not the answer long term.”

Moreno makes some fine points, however, Aubameyang is only 30 and may have at least three years at the very top left in him and that could be enough for Barcelona.