Pundit urges Declan Rice to choose Arsenal over Man Utd

Ally McCoist, the former Rangers striker, has voiced his opinion, urging Declan Rice to overlook Manchester United’s interest and instead sign for Arsenal. McCoist believes that Arsenal has progressed further than the Red Devils and presents a better opportunity for Rice’s career.

Rice has become one of the most sought-after midfielders in Europe, attracting attention from various clubs. While there is interest from Bayern Munich, it is highly probable that he will continue his career in the Premier League.

United has emerged as a contender to hijack Arsenal’s pursuit of the midfielder, leveraging their financial resources to entice him into making the transfer.

However, McCoist argues that choosing the Emirates as his destination would be a wiser decision for Rice. He elaborated on Talk Sport, stating, “If I’m Declan Rice and I’m weighing up my options, I’d rather go to Arsenal than Manchester United.”

McCoist goes on to criticise United’s current standing, expressing that they appear to be four or five players behind Man City, despite their recent League Cup victory. While acknowledging that Arsenal still trails the Citizens, McCoist believes that the Gunners possess the potential to narrow the gap more swiftly.

Ultimately, McCoist’s standpoint is that Arsenal provides Rice with a more promising environment for his development and a faster track towards competing with the top teams in the league, making it a preferable choice over Manchester United.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Both clubs are able to offer Champions League football to the midfielder in the next campaign, so it would be tough for either to convince him to make the move.

However, if Rice wants to remain in London, we will have a huge advantage in the race to add him to our group at the Emirates.

