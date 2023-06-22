Pundit urges Declan Rice to force through a move to Arsenal

Talksport pundit Danny Murphy has expressed his opinion on the transfer situation involving Declan Rice and Arsenal. Murphy has urged Rice to take matters into his own hands and push for a move to Arsenal, especially since West Ham has rejected the Gunners’ offers for his services.

Arsenal considers Rice their top target and has made substantial bids for his signature, both of which have been rejected by West Ham.

Rice himself is open to the transfer and hopes that both clubs can reach an agreement swiftly, enabling him to have a new club for the upcoming season.

While West Ham is reportedly willing to sell Rice, they are holding out for a record-breaking transfer fee from Arsenal before granting the England international’s departure.

Murphy believes that now is the opportune moment for Rice to take an active role in the transfer process. He seemingly suggests that Rice should consider going on strike as a means to force through the move to Arsenal.

He said on Talk Sport:

‘As of now City aren’t in, so Arsenal don’t have to rush it,’ the former midfielder said.

‘It gets to a point where Declan has a decision to make, and that and that means has he got the courage to kick off to get out if he needs to.

‘You have to be Craig Bellamy, Joey Barton. You have to look after yourself. I only had it once in my career and you have to be able to follow through.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

Rice has had a good spell at West Ham and might not want to ruin his relationship with them by forcing through a transfer to Arsenal.

However, we expect both clubs to find an agreement soon without him needing to do something drastic.