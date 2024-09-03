Pundit urges Mikel Arteta to bench Saka for Sterling

Where Raheem Sterling will play at Arsenal is one of the key questions that needs to be answered following the Gunners’ signing of the English attacker.

Sterling unexpectedly became available during the last transfer window after Enzo Maresca made it clear that the Englishman was not part of his plans at Chelsea.

Eager to find a new club, Sterling was offered to Arsenal, and the Gunners did not want to miss the opportunity to sign him.

He will now use the international break to prepare and aims to be available for their game against Tottenham.

One possible role for him at the Emirates is on the right wing, but Mikel Arteta might hesitate to bench Bukayo Saka in favour of Sterling.

However, Rio Ferdinand has urged the Spanish manager to make that tough decision, regardless of how difficult it might be.

He said on his YouTube channel:

“I just hope this [the loan deal] reignites him [Sterling] now and he hits the ground running. I think their wide players do need help – Saka’s had so many games, it’ll be nice I think if Arteta can go, ‘You know what let me just let Saka sit out’.

“Saka won’t like it, but he’ll say, ‘Just sit out for this one’, and imagine what the output of Saka is going to be if he gets a rest here and there? He’s been doing this on full throttle, no rest, every game going out there giving mad performances, right? Now, he’s got a bit of back-up, you know what it’s like when a man’s got back-up, they get bigger, they feel stronger, they feel better, they deliver more.”

Sterling is a hugely experienced player, and his success at Manchester City could be useful to our players.

