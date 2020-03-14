Pundit urges Mikel Arteta to sign La Liga midfield target

Former Premier League goalkeeper, Shaka Hislop has urged Mikel Arteta to sign Thomas Partey if they get the chance to.

Partey has been linked with a move to Arsenal recently and it seems that he could make the move across to England in the summer.

The Ghanaian has a release clause that is pegged at £45 million which would be a steal for any team that manages to land him in the summer.

Hislop reckons that Partey has been one of the best box-to-box midfielders in the world over the past two seasons and he claims that if Arsenal has the chance to sign him, they would have to jump at it.

“Thomas Partey has been outstanding for the last two years at the very least,” former Premier League goalkeeper Shaka Hislop said, according to Express Sports.

“If you’re Arsenal and you can somehow prise Partey away from Atletico Madrid, absolutely you do it all day every day.

“He sits in front of the back four, I’m still not sure that there are many better box-to-box midfielders in the game. If you get this done, do it now, do it quick.”

Partey is reportedly on Mikel Arteta’s wishlist and the Spanish manager will be hoping that the Arsenal board would back him to get the players that he wants.

Partey recently starred in England as he helped Atletico Madrid to beat and eliminate Liverpool from the Champions League after extra time.