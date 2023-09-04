Pundit urges Mikel Arteta to stop copying Pep Guardiola

Gabby Agbonlahor has criticized Mikel Arteta for his frequent lineup changes at the start of this season and is calling for the manager to adopt a more consistent approach.

Arteta has recently made some surprising alterations to his team, such as deploying Thomas Partey as a right-back and opting not to utilise Kieran Tierney in his usual left-back role before the latter left the club on loan. Despite the unorthodox tinkering, Arsenal’s unbeaten run in the league suggests that these tactics may be yielding positive results, and they harbour ambitions of competing for the league title once again.

However, a recent slip-up against Fulham brought Arteta’s tactics under scrutiny. Agbonlahor appears to question whether Arteta’s frequent changes are sustainable in the long term.

Agbonlahor believes the Arsenal gaffer is not being original and is copying Pep Guardiola instead. He tells Football Insider:

“Timber is injured, so just play the back four from last season.

“Zinchenko, Gabriel, Saliba, White – play a normal system. It’s the strongest lineup they’ve got.

“It’s quite simple. He’s tried to complicate things. You’re not Pep Guardiola, he’s got to have his own ideas.

“Stop trying to copy others, and continue with what made you so successful in the first place.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Pundits are paid to talk and most of us are not surprised by these comments from Gabby, considering that he is always talking.

The most important thing is that the manager’s decision is bringing results for us and we expect him to continue to achieve success on our bench.

