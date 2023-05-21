Pundit urges Newcastle to seal the deal for Arsenal man

Former West Ham striker Frank McAvennie has urged Newcastle United to add Kieran Tierney to their squad this summer because he is one of the best left-backs in the league, even though he is struggling to play at Arsenal.

Tierney was the Gunners’ first choice before this season when they added Oleksandr Zinchenko to their squad from Manchester City.

The Ukrainian influences games more on the attack than Tierney and has been the first choice at the Emirates since his arrival.

This means Tierney has seen fewer minutes of action at the club and might want to leave at the end of this season.

Arsenal would be keen to keep the Scotsman, but it remains very unclear if he would want to stay.

Eddie Howe wants the ex-Celtic man at Newcastle and McAvennie believes he would be the right fit.

He tells Football Insider:

“If you want a left-back Tierney is the best. I think Eddie Howe likes his defenders to defend so Tierney would be ideal for Newcastle.

“I keep in touch with him and follow his career and I really want him to do well. For me Tierney is a step up on what Newcastle have got, he could be world-class if he gets a run of games.“

Just Arsenal Opinion

Tierney is one of the finest full-backs in the country and the defender deserves to play more often for us.

We need to keep him as we return to the Champions League because of squad depth, but the Scotsman wants to play regularly and might force a move away.

