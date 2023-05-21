Pundit urges Newcastle to seal the deal for Arsenal man

Former West Ham striker Frank McAvennie has urged Newcastle United to add Kieran Tierney to their squad this summer because he is one of the best left-backs in the league, even though he is struggling to play at Arsenal.
Tierney was the Gunners’ first choice before this season when they added Oleksandr Zinchenko to their squad from Manchester City.
The Ukrainian influences games more on the attack than Tierney and has been the first choice at the Emirates since his arrival.
This means Tierney has seen fewer minutes of action at the club and might want to leave at the end of this season.
Arsenal would be keen to keep the Scotsman, but it remains very unclear if he would want to stay.
Eddie Howe wants the ex-Celtic man at Newcastle and McAvennie believes he would be the right fit.
He tells Football Insider:
“If you want a left-back Tierney is the best. I think Eddie Howe likes his defenders to defend so Tierney would be ideal for Newcastle.
“I keep in touch with him and follow his career and I really want him to do well. For me Tierney is a step up on what Newcastle have got, he could be world-class if he gets a run of games.“
Just Arsenal Opinion
Tierney is one of the finest full-backs in the country and the defender deserves to play more often for us.
We need to keep him as we return to the Champions League because of squad depth, but the Scotsman wants to play regularly and might force a move away.
He’s better than zinsencho
Perhaps this is the w/c defender that was eluded to in a previous article?
I really am getting concerned about Mikel’s man management techniques… or the, seemingly, lack of them.
KT is not the first to have been given this cold shoulder treatment and we are currently experiencing with ESR.
To put Xhaka as a left sided defender, while ignoring KT is criminal enough, but to then bring on Viera and ignore ESR must rank as the two most puzzling decisions ever.
As George Graham proved many years ago, you build from the back and, once you have those building blocks in place, you don’t change them.
Tierney was one of our best players until Zinchenko came along and I see KT leaving because he is being disrespected – I’m afraid that might be the case with Saliba as well, despite the love in both he and MA portray to the media…. I really hope I’m wrong on this.
The same goes for ESR,who’s face told a thousand stories when Viera was called upon.
I agree,the way MA moves on from players is a bit worrying.i just look at Eddie Howe and how he’s improved some many players at Newcastle.Joelingtin used to be a laughing stock not anymore, Murphy,Almiron,Long staff…too many to write all of them down.
Not only is he a better defender than the Ukrainian, he’s probably the best in the league at the left back position,
It’s no use trying to force the water up hill, the gaffer simple does not like his style of play, and will not start him despite various Armchair managers ranting