Arsenal v Tottenham postponed but pundit urges Premier League to stop calling off ANY games

Arsenal have requested that their trip to north London rivals Tottenham be postponed after a number of absences within the squad, and it has finally been confirmed by the Athletic, but Gary Neville is fed up.

The Christmas period saw a raft of matches called off at the last minute, in the Premier League as well as in the lower leagues, and there has appeared to be a lack of consistency in regards to to whether requests have been accepted to postpone.

This weekend marks the first time that our club has asked for a match not to go ahead as scheduled however, with Mikel Arteta continually insisting that he wishes to play our games when possible, but that hasn’t stopped us from having matches delayed thus far regardless due to opposing team’s requests.

Gary Neville has had enough of all the postponements however, and has called for the FA to take a stand and force matches to go ahead regardless of any absences.

🗣 "I honestly believe that all teams must be made to play their fixtures" 🗣 "We're talking about teams calling games off based on if they think they have their best squad… it's got to stop"@GNev2 and @Carra23 share their thoughts on recent postponements 💬 pic.twitter.com/6qBsmLOjyM — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) January 14, 2022

Admittedly, we certainly do appear to have shot ourselves in the foot by allowing Maitland-Niles to leave on loan without a replacement, knowing that both Elneny and Partey were playing at the AFCON and would be unavailable, and Granit Xhaka’s red card only moved to exacerbate the situation.

The worst thing is we now have no game to watch this weekend! Grrrrr….

